Monday, May 06, 2024
Will steer Chandigarh towards a new era of prosperity, assures Sanjay Tandon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 06, 2024 08:08 AM IST

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon on Sunday held a roadshow from Mauli Jagran to Vikas Nagar.

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon with party workers at a roadshow in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT photo)
BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon with party workers at a roadshow in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT photo)

While attributing the crowd to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s development works, Tandon said, “The response we’ve witnessed today is a testament of the people’s trust in the Modi government and its visionary development agenda which is focused on ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas’.”

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Tandon said, “Over the past decade, numerous beneficiary schemes have uplifted the lives of the underprivileged. Following Modi’s principles and ideas, I assure you that I will resolve all your pending issues in the next five years if entrusted with the opportunity, and steer the city towards a new era of prosperity.”

Tandon promises centre for content creators

During an interaction in Sector 26, Tandon said, “On being elected as MP, I will make Chandigarh the first city in India to will have an incubator centre for content creators - ‘Creation Hub for Influencers in Chandigarh’ (CHIC).”

Tandon was addressing a gathering of content creators of the region at Sector 26, where the young audience apprised him of the issues faced by them.

“CHIC will be one of its kind in India. This incubator will be a one-stop destination providing technical support, funding, mentorship, legal aid and networking services to content generators to make their ventures financially stable and sustainable,” said Tandon.

