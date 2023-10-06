Will support Haryana govt over SYL, Chandigarh issues: Ashok Tanwar

Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana campaign committee chairman Ashok Tanwar said the Haryana unit of the party will support the state government if it takes any step regarding SYL canal and Chandigarh. “This is an inter-state subject and until the governments of both the states come together to resolve the issue, the Centre should play its role,” said Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana campaign committee chairman Ashok Tanwar during an interaction with the media in Chandigarh.

“The SYL canal should be constructed, and Haryana should get its legitimate share. Even if the Supreme Court has passed any order over the issue now, it is the responsibility of the Union government and the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure the compliance of the orders,” Tanwar said when asked to respond to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s reaction that Punjab doesn’t have a single drop of water for Haryana.

"This is an inter-state subject and until the governments of both the states come together to resolve the issue, the Centre should play its role," he said during an interaction with the media in Chandigarh.

He said the Prime Minister should come forward and hold a meeting with the chief ministers over the pending water disputes between the two states.

“The Centre is not serious to resolve the water disputes between the states and the Supreme Court’s rebuke to them is apt,” he added.

“The Punjab chief minister cannot resolve this long pending water dispute alone. Even Arvind Kejriwal had said on several occasions that the Prime Minister should call chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and they will help him to resolve water disputes between the states,” he added.

Talking to HT, Sushil Gupta, Haryana AAP president, said, “It is an important issue and only the Prime Minister can resolve it.” He said during the elections, the PM had also promised to stop share of water flowing to Pakistan and divert it to Punjab rivers, but nothing has been done.”

