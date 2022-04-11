Will take probe into Hoshiarpur land scam to its logical end: Minister
Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday said that the state government will probe the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam and won’t spare those involved in it.
The Hoshiarpur MLA said, “We were not among the ones who looted the state and will leave no stone unturned to take the probe to its logical conclusion. We will take the legal route to recover the public money.”
On April 5 this year, the additional district and sessions court of Ludhiana rejected the closure report in the Hoshiarpur land scam filed by the vigilance bureau on June 14, 2019.
In February 2017, Punjab civil services (PCS) officer Anand Sagar Sharma, then Hoshiarpur SDM, along with then Shiromani Akali Dal leaders from Hoshiarpur Satwinderpal Singh, Avtar Singh Johal, Harpinder Singh Gill, besides local businessman Parteek Gupta, his father Pardeep Gupta, Jaswinderpal Singh and others were booked by the vigilance in the case.
As per the FIR registered on February 2017, the Akali leaders and other land dealers in alleged connivance with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) purchased land notified for a national highway project in the name of their family members from farmers at relatively low prices and then sold it to the government at higher rates. Also, chunks of farmland purchased by these dealers and politicians were shown as residential colonies to get even higher compensation.
Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class
Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly sexually harassing a Panchkula government school teacher during her online class. The incident happened on January 17, 2022, and a zero FIR regarding the matter had been registered by Panchkula police at the time. Now, the FIR has been sent to Chandigarh police as the teacher is a UT resident. The cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is investigating the matter.
Gurbani telecast row: SGPC mum on pact with PTC, to launch web channel in 10 days
With the live telecast of gurbani kirtan from Golden Temple by PTC, a channel owned by the Badals, sparking a row following an FIR against its management over sexual exploitation charges levelled by a beauty pageant contestant, the channel will continue to broadcast gurbani, for now, with the SGPC raising no objection to the same. Following the directions, the SGPC is now gearing up to launch a web channel, it is learnt.
Policy to safeguard NRIs’ interests in works: Minister
Punjab rural development and panchayats and NRI's affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interest of non-resident Indians, besides ensuring their immense contribution to the all-round development of villages, was on the anvil. Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Navtej Singh Shah offered to build the in memory of their grandfather Gurbaksh Singh Shah and grandmother Harbans Kaur.
Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station.
Mina Cup U-12 Football: Minerva enters semis with thumping 5-0 win over Barcelona Academy
Minerva Academy on Saturday scored a statement win over Barcelona Academy in the quarter-finals of Mina Cup for U-12, being held in Dubai. Thiyam emerged as the star performer for Minerva, scoring a hatttrick of goals. Barcelona managed to get their attack going, but Minerva managed to score on the counters. Minerva pressed forward in numbers, forcing their opponents on the backfoot. Thiyam completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute from a freekick.
