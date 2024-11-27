Will to renovate hotels to earn profit: HPTDC chief

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will renovate its hotels and is not considering sale or leasing out of any of the properties, said HPTDC chairperson RS Bali. HPTDC chief Bali (Source: X)

He was interacting with media persons on Tuesday. “HPTDC runs 56 hotels and all are in prime locations. We will get the same renovated to provide the best facilities to the guests,” said Bali.

Bali’s statement comes a day after Himachal Pradesh high court stayed the order to close down 18 hotels run by HPTDC.

Accusing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders of spreading misinformation, Bali said, “There is no proposal to sell or lease out the hotels of HPTDC.”

“We are working to pull out HPTDC from red. Opposition is misleading,” said Bali, who added, “For the first time in its history HPTDC has registered a turnover of more than ₹100 crore.”

As per the plan, the HPTDC hotels will be categorised based on their profit and facilities into three categories and accordingly, priority will be given to the repair and renovation of these hotels, besides steps will be taken to give a facelift to the hotels in loss.

Bali shared that out of the ₹5.18 crore outstanding dues already HPTDC had recovered ₹3.15 crore.

Prove allegations or face action: Bali

Coming down heavily on the HPTDC employee union who in a recent media interaction had said that HPTDC had presently incorrect figures in high court following which HC had ordered closure of the 18 hotels, Bali called them “white elephants.”

“The employees have accused the corporation management of giving false and incorrect figures in the high court. If the management has given wrong figures, then the employees should give an affidavit regarding the same. If the allegations are found to be true in the investigation, disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned officials,” said Bali.

He further said, “But if the employees have lied in the press conference, then this will not be tolerated. Action will be taken”. He said that a committee would be formed to check the figures. He said that the union’s job is to speak for the welfare of the people.

“HPTDC is for service so I reiterate that don’t play politics with this or its employees,” said Bali.

“No one will be allowed to spread misinformation and ruin the reputation”, Bali added.

All arrears will be cleared by June 2025: Bali

Talking of the high court directives, Bali said that HPTDC will pay all retiral dues of 67 deceased employees amounting to ₹1.17 crores by December 3 and 50% of arrears will be paid to class 4 retired employees who are above 65 years by December 3, adding that arrears of balance retired employees between age group of 60 to 65 will be paid within one month.