Willing to contest all 4 Lok Sabha seats in HP if Congress hesitant: AAP leader

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said on Thursday that the party was willing to contest all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh if the Congress was hesitant. The announcement by AAP, a member of the INDIA block, comes even as the Congress has been facing criticism over delay in announcing candidates for the upcoming polls (HT File)

Addressing the media, AAP leader Anuj Nathuram Chauhan said, “We are willing to contest all the four Lok Sabha seats if the Congress leaders are hesitant to contest. We would talk to the party high command in this regard.”

The statement follows remarks made by HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh, who had initially declined to contest but reconsidered her decision following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decision to field actor-turned politician Kangana Ranaut from Mandi parliamentary segment.

Chauhan added that if the Congress decides to contest, AAP would extend its support. However, he emphasised that AAP was prepared to field its candidates if the Congress leaders express reservations.

Chauhan outlined the party’s main poll planks, including unemployment, healthcare, education, roads and “unfulfilled” promises of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The four Lok Sabha seats, along with the by-elections for six assembly segments, go to polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1.