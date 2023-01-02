Winter vacations in Chandigarh schools extended till Jan 8
Published on Jan 02, 2023 08:43 PM IST
Winter vacations in Chandigarh schools extended till January 8 in view of extreme cold and foggy conditions
In view of the extreme cold and foggy conditions, the UT education department has extended winter vacations till January 8 in all government, aided and unaided private recognised schools in Chandigarh. The winter vacations had started from December 25 and were to earlier end on January 2.
