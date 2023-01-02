Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Winter vacations in Chandigarh schools extended till Jan 8

Winter vacations in Chandigarh schools extended till Jan 8

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 08:43 PM IST

Winter vacations in Chandigarh schools extended till January 8 in view of extreme cold and foggy conditions

The winter vacations in Chandigarh had started from December 25 and were to earlier end on January 2. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In view of the extreme cold and foggy conditions, the UT education department has extended winter vacations till January 8 in all government, aided and unaided private recognised schools in Chandigarh. The winter vacations had started from December 25 and were to earlier end on January 2.

Story Saved
Monday, January 02, 2023
