With 6,775 services delivered to residents’ doorsteps, Ludhiana best among Punjab dists

With a total of 6,775 services delivered to people’s doorsteps. Ludhiana has performed the best among all the districts across the state, according to a press release by the administration.

Officials said that Amritsar and Patiala stood second and third, respectively. Jalandhar was ranked fourth in the sate, they added.

To avail of services on their doorsteps under the programme, the residents across the state can contact the helpline number: 1076.

According to the data provided by the administration, 5,564 appointments were booked through the helpline for 6,895 types of services, of which 98% were successfully delivered to the residents.

Officials emphasised that no cases were pending beyond the specified deadline in the district.

Additional deputy commissioner (G) Major (retd) Amit Sareen said citizens can avail of the services by calling the helpline and scheduling an appointment according to their convenience.

He added that citizens will be informed about the required documents, fees and other requisite information in advance and will get an SMS with the list of required documents and the appointment date and time. Specially trained personnel, referred to as “Seva Sahayak”, will visit the citizens to complete the necessary paperwork, he added.

The seva sahayak will collect fees and provide an acknowledgment receipt, which can be used to track applications.

Under the “sarkar tuhade dwaar” initiative, 43 types of government services are offered, including birth and death certificates, affidavit attestation, stipend for children of beneficiaries, residence certificates, Schedules Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) certificates, registration of construction workers, old age pensions, electricity payments, addition of name in birth certificates, inspection of revenue records, compulsory marriage registrations, multiple cases of death certificates, renewal of construction worker cards, certified copies of registered and unregistered documents, correction of entries in birth certificates, issuance of death/NAC certificates, rural area certificates, copies of birth certificates, general caste certificates, pensions for widows/destitute citizens, non-encumbrance certificates, equity entry of mortgages, delayed entry of birth certificates, Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates, income and asset certificates, pensions for the handicapped, fard generation, disability certificates (UDID), countersigning of documents, marriage registrations, shagun scheme, indemnity bonds, pensions for dependent children, border area certificates, demarcation of land, delayed registration of deaths, countersigning of documents for non-resident Indians (NRI), countersigning of police clearance certificates, correction of entries in death certificates, and kandi area certificates.