With a chequered career, controversies galore for dismissed inspector Bajwa
: From repeated suspensions to links with drug smugglers to chronic alcohol addiction, Ferozepur district’s Anti-Narcotics Cell incharge inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, who was dismissed from service by the Punjab police, has been infamous for raking up controversies, with questions now being raised as to how such an officer was posted as the head of the unit involved in handling sensitive drugs cases.
Bajwa was among the three Punjab policemen, who were dismissed from service on Monday for allegedly implicating two men in a false drug case and extorting money from them.
Bajwa was not only suspended thrice in his career but was also arrested once in Jalandhar in 2018. Besides this, he is infamous in police circles for his chronic addiction to alcohol.
In 2018, Bajwa brought major embarrassment to the then Captain Amarinder Singh-led government just few days ahead of the by-polls for Shahhot assembly segment when as Mehatpur SHO, he not only registered an FIR against the ruling party’s candidate Laddi Sherowalia but also held a press conference in which he made personal remarks against the former chief minister.
He had also threatened a TV journalist with dire consequences during an interview. He was arrested by Jalandhar police in 2018 when he tried to enter the local court with his service revolver and thrashed an ASI posted at entry gate of the district court.
In 2018, it emerged in the medical reports that Bajwa was not mentally fit and was repeatedly admitted in a Ludhiana private hospital for treatment of “increased alcohol intake” for 160 days since May 2015.
During his first tenure as incharge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Bajwa was suspended in March 2022 by the then Ferozepur SSP Narendra Bhargav but was re-inducted on the same post when the SSP was changed.
A senior police official at Ferozepur district also revealed that Bajwa had developed links with drug smugglers in the border belt in the past couple of months and was quite active.
“His conduct has remained such that he is not fit for policing at all. It’s unbelievable that how such a person was made incharge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell,” questioned a former SSP who have worked with the officer in Doaba.
Bajwa along with assistant sub-inspector Angrej Singh and head constable Joginder Singh was dismissed from service on charges of falsely implicating two persons and planting on them 1kg heroin and showing recovery of ₹5 lakh from their possession. As the recovery seemed suspicious to the senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, Surendra Lamba, he started probing the matter at an internal level.
Before Lamba joined as SSP last week, as the case had came to limelight before the other senior officers earlier as well, the role of such officers is also under scanner in the case as no action was taken despite clear cut evidences.
The SSP, when contacted, said the probe into the case was being conducted in a free and fair manner. “We are probing the case from all angles,” he said.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
