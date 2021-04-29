With Covid care centres full, Kangra DC orders pvt hospitals to reserve 50% beds

With the two Covid care hospitals in the district full to capacity, authorities in Kangra have ordered the eight major private hospitals in the district to reserve 50% beds for corona patients.

An order to this effect was issued by Kangra DC Rakesh Kumar Prajapati under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act.

He said the health facilities dedicated for Covid patients in Kangra were under stress due to recent surge and critical patients from neighbouring districts were being referred here.

“Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, (108 beds)and Dharamshala zonal hospital (120 beds) are almost full to capacity and the situation has created a dire need to expand the capacities,” said Prajapati.

“So, the district disaster management authority has decided to reserve 50% of all 50 bedded and above private hospitals for treatment of Covid patients,” he added.

This would help the district authorities to add 300 more beds. The eight private hospitals are Surya Hospital, Shri Balaji Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Kangra; Maple Leaf Hospital, City Hospital, Vivekananda Medical Research Institute, Nav Jeevan Hospital and Delek Hospital.

These hospitals will function as secondary-level dedicated isolation dacility under the overall supervision of the Kangra CMO and admit patients after referral from district surveillance officer/CMO

These hospitals may also directly admit Covid patients on confirmed positive report from ICMR approved lab.

Kangra CMO will nominate a nodal officer for each such facility who would ensure proper functioning and adherence to the guidelines.

The rates for the patient requiring ventilator support and oxygen has been fixed ₹8,000 per day and for those requiring only oxygen support ₹3,000, while for the patient not requiring any of the two, the rate would be ₹800 per day. The state health department would wear the expenditure on referred patients while those admitted directly will individually bear the cost.

Sudhir Sharma’s house, Pathania’s nursing college to Covid care centres

The authorities have accepted the offer by Congress leader Sudhir Sharma’s and forest minister Rakesh Pathania to use their premises as Covid care centre subject to the fulfilment of perquisites essential to create such facility.

Sharma had offered his Dharamshala house and Pathania his family-run nursing college at Nurpur

The district administration intends to take over the premises May 1 onwards.

33 fatalities, 2,539 new cases drive HP to another grim milestone

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded steepest single-day spike of 2,539 Covid-19 infections ever since the outbreak of pandemic, taking the state’s caseload 93,889.

The death toll mounted to 1,407 after HP also registered highest 33 fatalities in a single day.

Of the new cases, maximum 693 were reported in Kangra. This is highest ever single-day spike registered in any district ever.

Sirmaur was second on the list with 295 cases while Mandi recorded 283 cases, Solan 283, Shimla 215, Bilaspur 207, Una 182, Kullu 109, Hamirpur 108, Chamba 93, Kinnaur 50 and Lahaul-Spiti 12.

Sixteen fatalities were reported in Kangra, four each in Mandi and Solan, three in Shimla and two each in Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Una.

Meanwhile, active cases in the state have reached have reached 16,098 while recoveries stood at 76,335 after 1,407 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 16,581 cases, followed by Shimla where 14,169 people have been infected so far and Mandi with 13,610 cases.

Solan’s caseload climbed to 12,157 while Una has 6,529 cases, Sirmaur 6,570, Hamirpur 6,029, Kullu 5,725, Bilaspur 5,016 , Chamba, 4,051, Lahaul-Spiti 1,764 and Kinnaur 1,688.