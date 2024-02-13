Farmers protest: With drones dropping tear-gas shells, situation remains tense at Shambhu

Undeterred by fusillades of tear-gas shells, farmers protesting at the Shambhu border have managed to remove two layers of cemented boulders and iron barricades sealing the Punjab-Haryana border. Several layers of barricades have been erected to keep the farmers out of the state. Tear gas being fired to disperse farmers staging the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for crops at the Shambhu border on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Haryana Police also deployed drones to drop tear gas shells on protesters. Meanwhile, dozens of protesters had to be rushed to government health centres, owing to the injuries caused by tear gas. A few youngsters also fainted after inhaling the toxic gas. Water trolleys were brought to the protest site to help the farmers face the toxic gas.

Senior officials of the Punjab police including the senior superintendent of police, superintendent of police, and deputy superintendent of police are also monitoring the situation.

The situation at the Shambhu remains tense as the protesting farmers refuse to budge and continued to remove multi-layered barricading. High horsepower tractors are being used by the farmers to remove the cement boulders. It has been learnt that a JCB Machine will also put to use in the coming hours.

Farmer union leaders say they will continue to remove the barricades without clashing with the Haryana Police.