With J&K polls in mind, mayor and deputy mayor of BJP-ruled Jammu MC resign

JAMMU In the “interest” of the BJP and keeping in mind the party’s “Mission 50 plus” at the next assembly elections, Jammu Municipal Corporation’s mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and deputy mayor advocate Purnima Sharma resigned from their posts on Saturday evening.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, outgoing mayor Gupta and party corporators at Amar Singh Club here.

The new incumbents shall be unanimously elected following a consensus among party corporators in another round of meetings scheduled to take place on Sunday.

However, sources in the BJP confided that the front runners for the post of the mayor are Parmod Kalpai and Baldev Singh. Party president Ravinder Raina said, “They (mayor and deputy mayor) themselves requested us to relinquish their posts to work for the Sangathan. Chander Mohan Gupta is a very experienced worker of the BJP and has vast expertise. Deputy mayor Poornima Sharma also expressed her desire to work for the party.”

He informed that new names for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be announced in consultation with the party’s senior leaders and core committee members in due course of time.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, “Since party decided to put a new system in place in the JMC, a meeting was convened today by the party leaders and corporators.

“No names of the new incumbents have been decided as yet. There will be another meeting tomorrow in this context,” he added.

Outgoing mayor Gupta said, “I am an RSS worker and Sangathan is like family to me. I never get disappointed and am an optimist. Being mayor, I was not able to work for the party.”

He said that since BJP has set a target of 50 plus seats in the next assembly elections, likely to happen next year, he had expressed his desire to relinquish the post and work for “mission 50 plus”.

“We will be shortly submitting our resignations to the commissioner JMC,” he said.