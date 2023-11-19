With no rain on anvil in Chandigarh, winter to take its time setting in

After sunny skies for the past several days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more dry weather that is likely to continue till the end of the month that is likely to slow down the progress of winter. Visitors enjoying the sunny weather at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While a feeble Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the city from Sunday onwards, as per IMD, it is unlikely to have much effect in the city and clear skies will continue.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said cool and dry north-westerly winds were blowing in the city currently and the weather will continue along similar lines. On the change in mercury as winter approaches, he said the temperature will drop on a week-by-week basis.

He added that it was rare to see a major drop in temperature on a daily basis in November, a trend noticed even in the previous years. “The fall in temperature remains gradual around this time of the year unless there is rain,” he clarified.

Even on Saturday, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 29.7°C on Friday to 28.8°C, still 2.6 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature also saw a meagre change from 12.6°C to 12°C, also one degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 11°C.

Air quality continues to remain moderate

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city continued to remain in the “moderate” bracket. On Saturday, at 8 pm, the 24-hour average was at 148 at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 22, 121 at the Sector 25 station and 162 at the Sector 53 station.

Panchkula continued to have better air than Chandigarh. On Saturday, the AQI was just 55 at 8 pm, which is towards the lower end of the “satisfactory” bracket.

As per IMD officials, due to the winds, pollutants from earlier this week due to crackers had mostly dispersed.

At moderate AQI (101 to 200), the air can cause breathing discomfort to people with lungs and heart diseases. Even at satisfactory levels (51-100), the air can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

