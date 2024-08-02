With nukkad nataks & theme-based events, Chandigarh gears up for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

In line with the nationwide celebration of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from August 2 to 15, the Chandigarh administration is set to engage all sectors of society in this patriotic initiative. In line with the nationwide celebration of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from August 2 to 15, the Chandigarh administration is set to engage all sectors of society in this patriotic initiative. (HT Photo)

During a meeting held under the chairmanship of UT adviser Rajeev Verma, a comprehensive strategy was developed, involving various departments and institutions, both government and private, to make the campaign a grand success.

Several programmes have been planned for the campaign. Nukkad Nataks will be organised at 2 to 3 prominent places in the city, where a pledge will be administered to the public, and a special theme-based event will be held at Tagore Theatre. Additionally, a painting workshop featuring 77 artists will be organised. Theme-based events will also be conducted during the weekends to engage communities and residents of old-age homes.

A Tiranga canvas will be set up at the programme venue, allowing people to write “Har Ghar Tiranga” or “Jai Hind” in local languages. The design template will be available for download on www.harghartiranga.com.

UT administration urged the residents to actively participate in the events. The campaign, driven by the Union ministry of culture, encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their premises and upload selfies with the flag on the official website— www.harghartiranga.com.