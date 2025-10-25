With spotlight on women directors, Dharamshala film fest from October 30

With the snow-draped Dhauladhar range towering in the distance, the 14th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is set to take place from October 30 to November 2. A total of 88 films, including 40 directed by women filmmakers, will be screened.

The festival, to be held at the picturesque Tibetan Children’s Village in Upper Dharamshala, will also showcase nine films from the Himalayan region and one from Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

Each year, the DIFF brings a global selection of groundbreaking cinema to the Himalayan foothills, offering Indian audiences early access to acclaimed films, masterclasses with renowned filmmakers and thought-provoking discussions that shape the future of independent cinema.

The festival directors said that this year’s opening night film is Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, India’s official entry to the 2026 Oscars. The film follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India who dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, mounting pressures and struggles begin to strain their friendship. Homebound is a poignant exploration of ambition, loyalty and the complex realities of rural India – a fitting choice for a festival deeply rooted in stories of place and identity.

“We never set out to become one of the most significant independent film festivals in the country. We simply believed that meaningful cinema deserved a home in the mountains,” said festival directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam.

“The DIFF has grown organically over 14 years – not through flash or hype, but through the passion of filmmakers, the trust of our audiences and the community that returns year after year,” they added.

Fest highlights

This year’s highlights include a conversation with celebrated filmmaker Kiran Rao, who will reflect on her cinematic journey, the changing landscape of independent film and what it means to tell bold, meaningful stories today. A masterclass will be there with award-winning actor Adil Hussain on how actors can inhabit characters authentically across diverse cultural contexts. The son of legendary Russian director Andrey A Tarkovsky will also be present to discuss the work and legacy of his father.