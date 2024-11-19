With winter settling in, forces up vigil across North Kashmir

Staying alert with regards to the possibility of fresh infiltration from Kupwara and Bandipora sectors just ahead of the onset of winter when heavy snowfall blocks the ridges and passes, security forces are staying on their toes. J&K has witnessed a spurt in terror attacks in recent months. (File)

The higher ridges and peaks across north Kashmir have received two spells of snowfall, but experts view it to be insufficient to close down the infiltration routes.

A senior counterinsurgency officer deployed in north Kashmir said, “This time, passes and ridges in north Kashmir are still open so security forces are keeping a close eye on the sectors where infiltrators could sneak into the Valley.”

“In the last two months the encounters took place in the hinterland not close to LoC,” the officer said, adding that heavy snowfall in the upper reaches could later prevent infiltration for six months in most parts of north Kashmir.

Kashmir has witnessed over a dozen encounters in the last one month, triggering concern among the officials over the spike in terrorism in Kashmir, especially in the north.

On the LoC in Kashmir, right from Uri to Gurez, there is three-tier surveillance, besides the fencing and latest surveillance equipment. The army, Border Security Force (BSF) and police are keeping a watch on infiltration and ahead of winters when terrorists are often pushed into Kashmir.

The surveillance has been increased not only close to LoC, but in the hinterland as well, with an army officer saying, “We are always on alert. Currently, operations are being launched in forests and areas close to infiltration routes. The anti-infiltration grid is also active in northern Kashmir.”

While the army and police remain tight-lipped about successful infiltration attempts, some security experts are of the opinion that a few groups have managed to get into the Valley.

Notably, two infiltrators were gunned down in Kupwara soon after they sneaked into Machil forests on July 18. The forces then launched a thorough search, resulting in recovery of four AK series rifles, one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), five UBGL grenades, nine magazines, 175 AK rounds, six hand grenades, tactical vests and large quantities of war-like stores. It came in quick succession with other encounters with infiltrators spread across the months of June and July.

The last one month has also seen back-to-back operations launched by forces in forests of north Kashmir. In November alone, forces have been engaged in six encounters with terrorists. The encounters followed a series of attacks on civilians and security forces by the terrorists following the conclusion of assembly elections in October.