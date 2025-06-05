Woman among 6 held as Amritsar police bust two international drug cartels

Punjab Police claimed to have busted two international narco-trafficking cartels with the arrest of six drug smugglers, including a woman, and recovered 4 kg heroin, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that one module is operated by Sevenbir, who is in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Vishal Singh, 23, of Guru Ki Wadali village in Amritsar, Didar Singh alias Kali, 50, of Jathaul village in Amritsar, Sevenbir Singh, 25, of Burj Sarai Amant Khan village in Tarn Taran, Harjit Singh, 38, alias Jita of Baba Deep Singh Colony in Amritsar, Jaj Singh, 19, of Mohalla Chetuan in Amritsar and Jasbir Kaur, 60, of Kapatgarh in Amritsar.

Police have also impounded a Toyota Innova car, which they were using to deliver drug consignments.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations have revealed that one module is operated by Sevenbir, who is in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. The latter received heroin consignments and operated under the guise of livestock trade, he said.

The DGP said the accused, Jasbir Kaur, is linked to infamous smuggler Ranjeet alias Cheeta’s cartel and has links with both Indian and Pakistani smugglers.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said both modules were busted in an intel-led operation under the supervision of DCP City Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP-2 Harpal Singh, ACP West Shivdarshan Singh led by Chheharta police station SHO Vinod Sharma.

The CP said accused Sevenbir Singh was running the cartel in garb of sale/purchase of goats for the past five years from which he amassed wealth to build a large kothi in his village apart from other property.

The accused had been receiving narcotic consignments through drones sent from across the international border. After retrieval he used to hide the contraband in his relatives’ home and later distribute it through his associates.

Two FIRs – one under Sections 21-C and 27A, and the other under Sections 21-C and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered at the Chheharta police station.