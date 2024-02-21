 Woman among two held with 17 gm heroin - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman among two held with 17 gm heroin

Woman among two held with 17 gm heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 21, 2024 09:20 AM IST



Local Police on Monday arrested a woman with 15 gm of heroin from Balongi. The accused was identified as Salma, alias Jasmeet Kaur, of Fazilka who is currently residing in Ekta Colony, Balongi.

Both the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (iStock)


Meanwhile, Dera Bassi police arrested a man with 2 gm heroin near Ashiana Colony, Dera Bassi. The accused was identified as Honey of Zirakpur.

Both the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Follow Us On