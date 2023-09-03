News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman arrested in Baramulla for duping man by posing as cop

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 03, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Police have arrested a woman in Baramulla district for allegedly duping people on the pretext of a job offer by posing as a police officer, officials said on Saturday.

Suspecting deception, Hasan reported the matter at the Kunzer police station, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched (iStock)
The complainant, Wasif Hassan, a resident of the Kunzer area of the north Kashmir district, reported to the police on Friday that while he was travelling on a bus, he was approached by a woman who claimed she was a cop, the police said. The woman identified herself as Ashia and claimed to be a sub-inspector, they added.

“She assured the complainant that she had the authority to secure a position for him as a constable in J-K Police. Lured by the promise of a job opportunity, Hasan gave her 10,000,” a police spokesperson said.

The accused later re-contacted Hasan and asked him for more money to expedite the delivery of his appointment letter. She promised him that the process would be completed within 2-3 days, the spokesperson said.

Suspecting deception, Hasan reported the matter at the Kunzer police station, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched, he added.

During the investigation, the police arrested the accused whose real identity was revealed as Bisma Yousuf Sheikh, a resident of Tappie Khag in Budgam district, the police said. The investigating team recovered a police uniform and 10,000 from her possession that she had fraudulently obtained from Hasan, they added.

