Newborn’s kidnapping in Ludhiana: Another woman booked

Police have booked another woman in connection with the kidnapping of a newborn boy from the civil hospital here. The police conducted a raid at the house of the woman, identified as Madhu, but she was not found there. (iStock)

The woman, who was arrested on Saturday, had approached the accused couple, who has already been arrested in the case, through another woman for arranging a newborn baby for her.

The police conducted a raid at the house of the woman, identified as Madhu, but she was not found there.

A total of three accused have been arrested so far in the case, including Preeti of Bhamian Khurd village, her husband Sahil Kumar and another aide Karamjit Kaur of Jodhan.

ASI Rajinder Singh, incharge at police post civil hospital, said that during the interrogation, Preeti and Kumar told police that Karamjit had approached them to arrange a newborn boy for her.

Preeti had delivered her daughter in Mother-Child wing of the civil hospital and she had chose to steal a newborn from there as it remains crowded and it would be easier for her to execute the crime.

The ASI added that Karamjit told police that Madhu had asked her to arrange a newborn boy and she further asked Preeti and her husband for it.

The ASI said a hunt is on for Madhu’s arrest and more people could be part of the network. The Division number 2 police had arrested Preeti and Kumar on April 17, hours after they had stolen a newborn from the hospital. The child was reunited with his family.