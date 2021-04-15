Woman constable killed in Chandigarh road mishap

A woman constable of Chandigarh Police was killed after being run over by a truck near Tribune Chowk on Wednesday afternoon.

Identified as Poonam Yadav, 32, she was a resident of Zirakpur. Belonging to Mahendergarh in Haryana, she was recruited as a constable in 2011, and was presently posted at the police station in Sector 31. She is survived by her husband and a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Poonam’s colleagues said that her son was unwell and she had left the police station after taking permission from the seniors. After buying the medicines from Sector 29, she was on her way to Zirakpur when the accident took place around 2pm.

Riding a scooter, as she took the slip road from Tribune Chowk towards Zirakpur, a truck hit her. She fell on the road, and was crushed under the truck’s rear tyre, said police. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, but was declared brought dead.

The truck driver, identified as Gagandeep Singh, 40, of Ropar, has been arrested. He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.