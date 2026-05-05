Woman, daughter among six lives lost in road mishaps in Himachal

Six persons lost their lives in different accidents after their vehicles rolled down a gorge in various areas of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, police officials said. In the second accident, a couple was killed while two others sustained injuries when their car lost control and plunged 150 feet into a deep gorge in Hamirpur district on Monday, police said. (File)

Four persons, including a female teacher and her teenaged daughter, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in went out of control and plunged into a 400-feet deep gorge in Sirmour, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Amra Devi, 52—a teacher at the Bhalauna Government School—her daughter Aradhya, 14, Priyanka, 14, and Sajjan Singh, 62, were all from Saragrah. Injured Ajit Kumar, 33, is under treatment in the Sangrah hospital.

The incident occurred near Piyulilani village on the Sangrah-Gattadhar road, when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle, carrying five occupants, was on its way from Theer Dhar to Gattadhar.

Locals immediately initiated a relief and rescue operation and retrieved the bodies, along with the injured survivor, from the gorge.

The local police have registered a case and commenced an investigation into the accident. Sangrah sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sunil Kayath stated that an investigation is underway, and the exact cause of the mishap will only be ascertained after the inquiry.

The SDM informed that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after a post-mortem.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the loss of lives and sought a report on the incident from the district administration.

Couple killed while two injured in accident in Hamirpur

In the second accident, a couple was killed while two others sustained injuries when their car lost control and plunged 150 feet into a deep gorge in Hamirpur district on Monday, police said.

The road accident happened on the link road between Kheri and Dhabriyana in the Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh.

The four occupants of the ill-fated vehicle were going to attend a ceremony hosted at a relative’s home. Ramesh Chand, 74, died on the spot, while his wife, Santosh Kumari, 69, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital. Prithvi Chand, 64, who was driving the car and his wife Saroj Kumari, 59, were injured and are undergoing treatment. Ramesh Chand was Prithvi Chand’s brother-in-law.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred near a water tank between Dhabriyana and Kheri when the driver suddenly lost control of the Santro car, causing it to plummet directly into the deep gorge. Upon impact, the vehicle was completely wrecked.

The villagers immediately rushed to the site and initiated relief and rescue operations. Upon receiving the information, teams from the police and the district administration also arrived at the scene. With the assistance of local residents, the injured individuals were extricated from the gorge after a strenuous effort and transported to a nearby hospital.

Critically injured Saroj Kumari was referred to the District Hospital, Hamirpur. DSP Barsar, Lalman Sharma, said that the police have registered a case and are currently investigating the accident’s causes.