Woman drug peddler house demolished in Patiala

The Patiala administration on Thursday demolished the house of an alleged woman drug peddler, who has 10 FIRs registered against her name, officials familiar with the matter said. A house linked to a drug peddler being bulldozed in Patiala on Thursday. (HT)

A similar action was taken in Rupnagar district as well.

Heavy police force was deployed to carry out the demolition of the house of the accused drug peddler identified as Rinky.

Patiala police said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

Patiala SSP Nanak Singh said demolition orders were issued by the district administration.

The SSP, who himself oversaw the demolition drive, said that there are 10 cases registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

“She is a notorious drug smuggler in the area. Around 10 cases have been registered against her over the last decade under the NDPS Act. The demolition is a clear message to all the drug peddlers that the government will take strict action against them,” the SSP said adding that the house was illegally constructed.

The SSP said so far there has been no conviction in any of the cases against Rinky. “Police have already submitted challans in the court against the accused,” he added.

In Rupnagar, police and administration demolished the illegally constructed house of drug smugglers identified as Salim Mohammad and his wife Asha.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and SSP Rupnagar Gulneet Singh Khurana said that following the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, a campaign was launched against drug smugglers in Rupnagar.

The SSP stated that both the husband and wife, residents of village Sadabrat in Rupnagar, are habitual drug peddlers and have been facing three criminal cases each under the NDPS Act.

Both are involved in the drug business, and in these cases, ganja and narcotic powder were recovered from the couple.

SSP Khurana further added that the accused couple had constructed an illegal house using drug money, which was demolished by the Municipal Council, Rupnagar, with the help of the police.

