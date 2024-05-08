 Woman held three years after she abandoned toddlers at gurdwara in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Woman held three years after she abandoned toddlers at gurdwara in Ludhiana

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
May 09, 2024 06:36 AM IST

According to the police, the woman even left the man for whom she had abandoned her daughters and solemnised a third marriage

A woman who abandoned her twin toddler daughters three years ago at a gurdwara in Payal landed in the police net.

Following a tip-off, the police arrested the woman from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan on Tuesday. (Getty image)
Following a tip-off, the police arrested the woman from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan on Tuesday. (Getty image)

Following a tip-off, the police arrested the woman from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan on Tuesday. According to the police, the woman even left the man for whom she had abandoned her daughters and solemnised a third marriage.

The accused has been identified as Bant Kaur. A local court had already issued non-bailable warrants against her. Her first husband Mahinder Singh of New Shimlapuri in Ludhiana was already arrested by the police.

Sub-inspector Satnam Singh, SHO at Payal Police station, said that the police had received information from Gurdwara Karamsar Rara Sahib on October 12, 2021, that volunteers had found twin girls on the premises. Later, the custody of the girls was given to an NGO, who sent them to a children’s home.

While scanning CCTVs, the police found a bike-borne man fleeing after leaving the girls there. The mother of the girls was also caught on camera clad in the bride’s costume.

The police traced the father of the girls and called him for questioning. He told police that his wife Bant Kaur had been living separately from him since 2018 with their daughters. However, she had not divorced him. The man refused to take the custody of the girls and left. Later, the Payal police lodged an FIR against Mahinder Singh and Bant Kaur under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the IPC and section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act on January 31, 2022.

The SHO added that as the matter was sensitive, the police arrested the father of the girls after lodging an FIR, but there was no trace of their mother. The police received information that the woman had left her aide for whom she had abandoned her daughters and solemnised a third marriage and has been living in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan. After getting a non-bailable warrant from the court, the police arrested her.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman held three years after she abandoned toddlers at gurdwara in Ludhiana

