Woman, her mother-in-law shot dead in Hisar’s Hansi, 4 booked
A woman and her mother-in-law were allegedly shot dead by four assailants at Hisar’s Hansi in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said.
The deceased have been identified as Supriya and her mother-in-law Geeta Yadav.
In his complaint to the police, lawyer Bunty Yadav said four armed assailants led by Sonu and Monu barged into his house around 6.30 am and fired shots at his wife Supriya, who was making tea in the kitchen, and his mother Geeta Yadav, who was in her room.
“I and my children locked ourselves in a room to save our lives. After the assailants fled the spot, I took my mother and wife to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared them dead,” Yadav added.
Hansi DSP Raj Singh said Bunty has a dispute with Sonu and Monu over some plot.
“We have booked Sonu, Monu and two others under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. We have launched a manhunt to nab them,” the DSP added.
-
Max Hospital in Mohali launches surgical robot
Max Hospital in Mohali has launched the 'Da Vinci Xi', a robot which will be used for surgeries under various disciplines including gynaecology, oncology, urology, general surgery, bariatric (weight loss), hernia and gastrointestinal. Dr Vivek Bindal, associate director of bariatric and robotic surgery; and Dr Anupam Goel, consultant bariatric and GI surgery, said this surgical robot will enable doctors to perform complex surgeries with increased precision, flexibility and minimal blood loss.
-
Era beats Prachi in group 1 of Haryana state TT championship
Bhiwani's Era Jain outplayed Prachi Yadav of Rewari in the U-15 girls' group 1 game during the 11th Haryana State ranking Table Tennis Championship being held in Panchkula. In the U-15 girls' group 2 match, Mehar of Jind beat Yamunanagar's Asmi Kaycee 11-4,11-5, 11-7 to surge ahead. In the boys' U-17 group 1 match. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS Vehicle lifter arrested with 4 stolen bikes A resident of Bapu Dham Colony was arrested with four stolen motorcycles.
-
Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak
A day after four workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank being used to dump liquid and other waste at a gas kit manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh, the police on Thursday booked the owner of the manufacturing unit, its manager and supervisor on charges of causing death by negligence. However, the condition of two labourers, who sustained injuries, is said to be critical.
-
Covid cases in Ambala rose by 650% in July
Ambala district recorded a 650% spike in Covid infections in July. As per data provided by the civil surgeon's office, while 91 infections were reported in June, 680 cases cropped up in July. However, no patient succumbed to the virus in both months. The last fatality from the district was recorded on February 25 and 542 Covid-related deaths have been reported so far .
-
1.30 kg explosives recovered near Kurukshetra’s Shahbad; Tarn Taran man arrested
Ahead of Independence Day, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police have recovered 1.30 kg explosive substance from fields near a hotel on the NH-44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district on Thursday evening. The police have also arrested a person identified as Shamsher Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The police also examined CCTV camera footage from the locations.
