Woman killed, 3 others injured as boulder hits car in Mandi

ByPress Trust of India, Mandi
Feb 01, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Three other occupants of the car were injured in the incident that took place in Bindrabani on the Mandi-Kullu road, they said

A 40-year-old woman died when a boulder fell on her car near Mandi town in Himachal on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The boulder inside the car after mishap in Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
The boulder inside the car after mishap in Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Three other occupants of the car were injured in the incident that took place in Bindrabani on the Mandi-Kullu road, they said.

Promila Devi, who was travelling in the car with her three sisters and a nephew, died when the boulder hit the vehicle. Her sisters sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter, they said.

