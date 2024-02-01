Woman killed, 3 others injured as boulder hits car in Mandi

A 40-year-old woman died when a boulder fell on her car near Mandi town in Himachal on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The boulder inside the car after mishap in Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Three other occupants of the car were injured in the incident that took place in Bindrabani on the Mandi-Kullu road, they said.

Promila Devi, who was travelling in the car with her three sisters and a nephew, died when the boulder hit the vehicle. Her sisters sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.

A case has been registered in the matter, they said.