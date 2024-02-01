Woman killed, 3 others injured as boulder hits car in Mandi
Feb 01, 2024 06:06 AM IST
Three other occupants of the car were injured in the incident that took place in Bindrabani on the Mandi-Kullu road, they said
A 40-year-old woman died when a boulder fell on her car near Mandi town in Himachal on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Three other occupants of the car were injured in the incident that took place in Bindrabani on the Mandi-Kullu road, they said.
Promila Devi, who was travelling in the car with her three sisters and a nephew, died when the boulder hit the vehicle. Her sisters sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.
A case has been registered in the matter, they said.
