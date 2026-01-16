Woman killed after truck rams into car in Himachal’s Bilaspur

A pregnant woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, police officials said on Friday. Himachal police has registered FIR against the truck driver on relevant sections of BNS. (File)

The incident occurred in the Baloh area of Bilaspur on Thursday evening around 6 pm. The family was returning to Ghumarwin in Bilaspur from Baroti village in Mandi district, said police.

According to the victim’s husband, when the car reached near the Baloh Toll Plaza, his wife felt nauseous and the family pulled over to the roadside. As they stepped out of the vehicle, a truck approaching from the direction of the toll plaza at high speed rammed into their stationary car from behind. The truck also struck and dragged the woman, who was standing near the vehicle, causing her to fall down an embankment. She was rushed to AIIMS Bilaspur, where doctors declared her dead. Her husband sustained minor injuries in the incident.

“This accident occurred when the truck driver, who was driving at a high speed in a negligent and careless manner, struck my vehicle parked on the roadside from behind, dragging my wife and causing her to fall into a ditch,” the victim’s husband stated in his complaint to the police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 281, 125A and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the traffic-cum-tourist police station (TTPS), Baghed, in Bilaspur district. Further investigation is underway, said police.