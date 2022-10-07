Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman killed by brother four days ahead of her wedding in Tarn Taran

Woman killed by brother four days ahead of her wedding in Tarn Taran

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 08:40 PM IST

The police post incharge, said the accused had been arrested and the sword, which was allegedly used to kill her, had been seized. He said an FIR was registered against the accused.

A 19-year-old woman was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon by her brother at Dinewal village. (Representational image)
A 19-year-old woman was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon by her brother at Dinewal village. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

Four days before her wedding, a 19-year-old woman was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon by her brother at Dinewal village falling in Goindwal police station, here on Friday.

“Deceased’s father Jaspal Singh has stated in the statement that his son Gurjant Singh doubted the character of his daughter and thrashed her earlier many times. Her wedding was scheduled on October 11, for which she left the house on Friday to purchase something on a bike with a relative. Her brother pulled her from the bike and started hitting her with a sword. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot,” said a police official.

The police post incharge, Lakhwinder Singh said the accused had been arrested and the sword, which was allegedly used to kill her, had been seized. He said an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out