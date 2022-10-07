Woman killed by brother four days ahead of her wedding in Tarn Taran

Four days before her wedding, a 19-year-old woman was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon by her brother at Dinewal village falling in Goindwal police station, here on Friday.

“Deceased’s father Jaspal Singh has stated in the statement that his son Gurjant Singh doubted the character of his daughter and thrashed her earlier many times. Her wedding was scheduled on October 11, for which she left the house on Friday to purchase something on a bike with a relative. Her brother pulled her from the bike and started hitting her with a sword. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot,” said a police official.

The police post incharge, Lakhwinder Singh said the accused had been arrested and the sword, which was allegedly used to kill her, had been seized. He said an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).