Woman mowed down by speeding SUV in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The Division Number 3 police seized the Mahindra Xylo SUV and lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the driver, identified as Ajmer Singh of Sultanwind Road, Amritsar

A speeding sports-utility vehicle (SUV) allegedly mowed down a woman to death near Sufian Chowk on Saturday. The woman was going to the gym at the time of the incident. After the mishap, the SUV driver informed the police. However, he escaped after the locals gathered at the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The woman was going to the gym at the time of the incident in Ludhiana. (HT File)
The woman was going to the gym at the time of the incident in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The Division Number 3 police seized the Mahindra Xylo SUV and lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the driver, identified as Ajmer Singh of Sultanwind Road, Amritsar.

The victim has been identified as Sweety Arora, 33, of Hargobind Nagar. She breathed her last on the way to hospital. The incident was captured by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed near the spot. The woman was tossed in the air after being hit by the SUV, and then crashed into the road divider.

The victim is survived by her mother Shashi Kanta. While her father passed away when she was young and her two brothers had died a few years ago.

Shashi said that Sweety used to work at an electronic showroom to run the family, and added that the victim had left home on Saturday morning for gym. Minutes later, she received information that she died in a road mishap, the mother said.

“I had lost my husband around 24 years ago. My two sons had died a few years ago. Now, I have lost my lone daughter,”Shashi Kanta added.

Division Number 3 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Nardev Singh said that after the mishap, the driver of the car stopped to check her pulse and meanwhile, onlookers gathered there. The driver informed the police about the mishap and sought help from people to take the victim to hospital. He however, then escaped amid the crowd.

The inspector added that an FIR under sections 279, 337, 338 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. A hunt was on for his arrest, officials said, adding that they had procured the CCTV camera footage of the mishap.

Woman mowed down by speeding SUV in Ludhiana

