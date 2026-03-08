Woman, parents booked in ₹15-lakh spouse visa scam

The Shimlapuri police have booked a woman and her parents for allegedly taking ₹15 lakh from her husband on the promise that she would travel to the United Kingdom and later call him there on a spouse visa. Investigating officer Salwinder Pal said the police have registered a case against the three accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Nisha Sharma, a resident of Waheguru Road near Kartar Chowk on Daba Road, her father Bhupinder Kumar and mother Sunita Rani. The case was registered following a complaint by Gurpreet Singh, a resident of New Guru Angad Dev Colony.

According to the complainant, Gurpreet married Nisha Sharma in 2023. He stated that he bore all the wedding expenses and also gave gold jewellery at the time of the marriage.

Gurpreet, who deals in the sale and purchase of two-wheelers, alleged that some time after the marriage Nisha expressed her desire to go to the United Kingdom. He claimed that her family members asked him to arrange ₹25 lakh to facilitate her travel abroad, assuring him that she would later call him to the UK on a spouse visa.

Despite his limited earnings, Gurpreet said he managed to arrange ₹15 lakh and handed over the amount to Nisha’s parents. He further stated that Nisha left for the UK in January 2025.

The complainant alleged that sometime later he came across photographs of Nisha with a man of Pakistani origin. When he questioned her family about the photographs, they allegedly dismissed the matter, saying the man was like her brother. However, Gurpreet claimed that more photographs later surfaced. When he confronted Nisha, she allegedly became angry and started abusing him.

Following the dispute, the couple reportedly lost contact and Gurpreet began demanding the return of his money. He alleged that Nisha’s parents also started arguing with him, after which he lodged a complaint with police on December 10 last year.

After an inquiry lasting several months, the police directed the Shimlapuri police station to register a case.

Investigating officer Salwinder Pal said the police have registered a case against the three accused under sections 316(2), 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.