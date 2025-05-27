Woman posing as nurse tries to steal newborns at Sangrur civil hospital, held

Police on Sunday arrested a woman identified as Sumiti, a Ludhiana resident, for allegedly posing as a nurse at the civil hospital and attempting to steal two newborns. The woman identified as Sumiti, a Ludhiana resident, in police custody on Monday. (HT)

Senior medical officer Dr Vinod confirmed the incident and said the hospital administration filed a complaint with the police.

A case has been filed against the woman under Section 137(2) (deals with the offence of kidnapping a child) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to FIR, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the hospital’s gynaecology ward. “At around 3:15 pm, a woman posing as a nurse entered the ward and approached Robinpreet Kaur who had a daughter on May 23. The woman picked up the newborn and stated that she was taking the baby for a check-up, then proceeded to another ward,” the FIR said.

Harpal Singh, the infant’s father, reported his concerns to the hospital staff and started following the woman.

“I found the woman in another ward and was also holding another child and was moving toward the exit. I confronted the woman who couldn’t provide a clear explanation regarding the infants,” Harpal told the police.

Later it was found that the second infant belonged to Rohit, a resident of Shekhupura Basti, Sangrur, whose wife was also admitted to the hospital.