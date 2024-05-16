 Woman raped by Panchkula man she met on matrimony site - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman raped by Panchkula man she met on matrimony site

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 16, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The accused, identified as Amit, of Sector 2, was booked following a zero FIR sent by the Delhi Police; the victim, 34, told police that she came in contact with the accused through a matrimony site in 2023

Police on Wednesday booked a Panchkula resident for allegedly raping a Delhi woman after approaching her for marriage through a matrimony website.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the Panchkula man, who is absconding. (Getty image)
A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the Panchkula man, who is absconding. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Amit, of Sector 2, was booked following a zero FIR sent by the Delhi Police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The victim, 34, told police that she came in contact with the accused through a matrimony site in 2023. He invited her to Zirakpur in October last year and took her to a local hotel where he raped her.

The accused eventually refused to marry her following which, she lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who is absconding

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman raped by Panchkula man she met on matrimony site

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On