Woman raped by Panchkula man she met on matrimony site

Police on Wednesday booked a Panchkula resident for allegedly raping a Delhi woman after approaching her for marriage through a matrimony website. A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the Panchkula man, who is absconding. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Amit, of Sector 2, was booked following a zero FIR sent by the Delhi Police.

The victim, 34, told police that she came in contact with the accused through a matrimony site in 2023. He invited her to Zirakpur in October last year and took her to a local hotel where he raped her.

The accused eventually refused to marry her following which, she lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who is absconding