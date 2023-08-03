Woman, two relatives booked for abetment in Ludhiana

The Daresi police booked a woman and her two relatives on abetment charges after her husband allegedly ended his life. The Daresi police booked a woman and her two relatives on abetment charges after her husband allegedly ended his life. (HT PHOTO)

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Basti Jodhewal Chowk. The complainant said that her daughter-in-law had left the house on June 16 and went to the house of her maternal uncle and aunt in Jaspal Nagar on Gill Road.

She said that on Wednesday, her son went to Jaspal Nagar to bring his wife back, but she refused to come. The woman alleged that her daughter-in-law along with her relatives humiliated her son following which he ended his life.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 306 and 120-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON