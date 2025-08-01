Woman sets herself, her 3-year-old son ablaze in Kapurthala village, both die

Distressed by harassment by her in-laws, a 26-year-old woman allegedly set herself and her three-year-old son ablaze at Kala Sanghian village on Kapurhala-Nakodar road on Thursday, police said. Acting on the complaint of the deceased’s family, Kapurthala police arrested her father-in-law and mother-in-law for abetting her suicide. (iStock)

The woman and her son were rushed to a local hospital following the incident, but were declared brought dead.

Acting on the complaint of the deceased’s family, police arrested her father-in-law and mother-in-law for abetting her suicide.

Kapurthala Sadar police station SHO Prabhjot Kaur said the woman got married five years ago. Her husband had been living in Dubai for the past two years, while she was living on the first floor of her in-laws’s house.

The woman’s family complained to police that she was subjected to constant mental and physical harassment by her in-laws due, driving her into depression.

On Thursday, neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the first floor of the house. The neighbours, along with the woman’s in-laws, broke down the door and found her and her son ablaze, the SHO said.

They transported the duo to a local hospital, but they succumbed to their burn injuries, police said.

On the basis of the victim’s family, police lodged an FIR under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS against the deceased’s in-laws, and arrested her father-in-law and mother-in-law.