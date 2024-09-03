Woman, son found dead at home in Hisar village

A 38-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were found dead under mysterious circumstances on Sunday night at Majad village in Hisar district, police said on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Maya Devi and her son Keshav, both residents of Majad village. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Maya Devi and her son Keshav, both residents of Majad village.

A spokesman of Hansi police said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband Ramdia against unknown persons under Section 103 (murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In his complaint to the police, Ramdia said that he got married to Maya Devi in 2006 and he has two sons Kaishav, 14, and Sunny,12.

“On Sunday evening , I left my wife Maya Devi and both sons at home and went to irrigate the field. After this, when I reached home at around 8.20 pm, I saw my younger son Sunny was playing in the street outside the house. When I entered the room , I found my wife hanging from the window and Keshav lying on the floor near his mother’s feet,” he added.