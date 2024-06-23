Woman, son found murdered in Yamunanagar

A 45-year-old woman and her son were found murdered at their residence in Yamunanagar’s Azad Nagar on Sunday, reportedly after a theft in the morning. A 45-year-old woman and her son were found murdered at their residence in Yamunanagar’s Azad Nagar on Sunday, reportedly after a theft in the morning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased were identified as Meena and her son Rahul, 25, both natives of Bihar and had been living in the town for the last three years, police said. Abhilaksh Joshi, DSP, Jagadhari, said that following the information, several police teams reached and found the theft allegations suspicious.

“Prima facie, the cops found the theft circumstances suspicious and ruled out any such claim. The circumstantial evidence also raises suspicion on their daughter Komal, who informed the police. However, cops have initially found traces of strangulations and struggle on both the bodies that suggest murder,” he added.

He said that the bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital and autopsies will be conducted on Monday, while a murder case was registered.