 Woman, son found murdered in Yamunanagar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman, son found murdered in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 24, 2024 05:50 AM IST

The deceased were identified as Meena and her son Rahul, 25, both natives of Bihar and had been living in the town for the last three years, police said. Abhilaksh Joshi, DSP, Jagadhari, said that following the information, several police teams reached and found the theft allegations suspicious.

A 45-year-old woman and her son were found murdered at their residence in Yamunanagar’s Azad Nagar on Sunday, reportedly after a theft in the morning.

A 45-year-old woman and her son were found murdered at their residence in Yamunanagar’s Azad Nagar on Sunday, reportedly after a theft in the morning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A 45-year-old woman and her son were found murdered at their residence in Yamunanagar’s Azad Nagar on Sunday, reportedly after a theft in the morning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased were identified as Meena and her son Rahul, 25, both natives of Bihar and had been living in the town for the last three years, police said. Abhilaksh Joshi, DSP, Jagadhari, said that following the information, several police teams reached and found the theft allegations suspicious.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Prima facie, the cops found the theft circumstances suspicious and ruled out any such claim. The circumstantial evidence also raises suspicion on their daughter Komal, who informed the police. However, cops have initially found traces of strangulations and struggle on both the bodies that suggest murder,” he added.

He said that the bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital and autopsies will be conducted on Monday, while a murder case was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman, son found murdered in Yamunanagar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On