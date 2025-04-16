Menu Explore
Woman standing on roadside killed in accident near Ramgarh flyover in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 16, 2025 10:32 AM IST

A case under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered by Chandimandir police

A 60-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a car around 10.30 am near the Ramgarh flyover on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Renu Bala, 60, a resident of Kot village, Panchkula. (HT Photo)
The victim was identified as Renu Bala, 60, a resident of Kot village, Panchkula. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Renu Bala, 60, a resident of Kot village. She was waiting for an auto on the roadside when the accident took place.

In his complaint, the deceased’s nephew Lovekesh told police that his aunt had gone to the SBI branch in Ramgarh to withdraw her pension. After withdrawing the money, she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw to go to Manimajra for shopping when a Haryana-registered car hit her. The car was allegedly being driven without the driver sounding the horn.

He received a call from someone informing him about his aunt’s accident. The driver of the offending vehicle reportedly took the victim to the hospital where she was declared brought dead by the attending doctor.

Acting on the complaint, a case under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered by Chandimandir police.

Following an autopsy, the victim’s body was handed over to her family. Police said the accused driver, who fled from the hospital, will be arrested soon.

