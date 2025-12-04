Woman ‘tries to run over’ husband after scuffle at kid’s birthday bash in Ludhiana

A scuffle between estranged couple broke out during a birthday celebration in Model Town on Monday, escalating into a violent incident where a woman allegedly attempted to run over her husband with a car. The episode, captured on CCTV, prompted a police case on Tuesday. The episode, captured on CCTV, prompted a police case on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the brawl started during the third birthday celebration of the couple’s younger daughter. Ankur Behal, 36, objected to his wife Saloni Behal recording a video at the event. The argument intensified, following which Saloni called her parents—Pradeep Kumar and Seema Rani—who were waiting nearby. According to the FIR lodged at Model Town police station, both the parents allegedly entered the house and assaulted Ankur. After the assault, the trio tried to leave the residence with the child. When Ankur stepped outside to stop them, Saloni allegedly got into the car and accelerated the vehicle at high speed, in an attempt to drive away, hitting him in the process. CCTV visuals from the street reportedly show Ankur being struck and falling onto the road.

SHO Jaswinder Singh said the couple, married for about six years, have frequently quarrelled over minor issues. Saloni had recently moved to her parental home with their two daughters after another dispute. Ankur had requested her return only to jointly celebrate their younger child’s birthday.

Police have booked the woman and her parents under Sections 115(2), 126, 281, 125, 351 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made so far. Police are examining CCTV footage, digital evidence and injury records as part of the ongoing investigation.