Woman’s gold chain snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 19

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a woman’s gold chain in broad daylight near the Sector 18/19 light point on Thursday afternoon. Chandigarh Police are working on identifying the snatchers based on the description provided by the victim. (HT Photo)

The victim, Deepika Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 19-A, told the police that she was on her way to pick up her daughter from the school bus stop around 2.55 pm.

Meanwhile, two men on a motorcycle approached her from behind and one of them snatched her gold chain from the neck while the vehicle was still moving. As the snatcher pulled the chain and fled, a gold and silver pendant fell on the ground. She claimed her gold chain weighed around 12 tolas.

Police arrived at the scene after being alerted and registered a case under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified snatchers at the Sector 19 police station.

Police are working on identifying the snatchers based on the description provided by the victim. They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to gather further evidence.