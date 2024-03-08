Women need empowerment, not sympathy: Haryana women panel chief

The chairperson of the Haryana State Women’s Commission, Renu Bhatia on Thursday said that women need to be empowered rather than seeking sympathy of others. The chairperson of the Haryana State Women’s Commission, Renu Bhatia on Thursday said that women need to be empowered rather than seeking sympathy of others. (HT File)

She was speaking as chief guest at a one-day workshop on ‘Awareness of sexual harassment in higher educational institutions’ organised by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Kurukshetra University under the joint aegis of the Haryana Women Commission, Panchkula, at the Senate Hall.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She said that if women empower and strengthen themselves, they will be able to face every challenge of life.

“There is a need to change society’s attitude towards women because sexual exploitation will not end until the negative thinking towards women does not end. Under the awareness campaign, the Haryana Women Commission is conducting awareness programmes regarding women’s rights and duties in schools, colleges and universities,” she said.

Bhatia talked about women empowerment through life management and said that to curb crimes against women, they should immediately report to the Women’s Commission.

Presiding over the programme, KU vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that at present women have set new records in science, space, education and sports, army, NSS and other fields.