Women take the lead at Panjab University convocation

With the Panjab University set to hold its 71st annual convocation on Thursday, just a day before International Women’s Day, women are poised to take the spotlight, bagging 72% of total medals and PhD degrees. Of the 1,093 students set to be honoured by Panjab University on Thursday, 794 are women. (HT File Photo)

Of the 1,093 students set to be honoured by the varsity, 794 are women.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per data available with the PU authorities, out of total 239 medallists for both postgraduate degrees and undergraduate degrees, 79% (189) are women. Also, 75.5% (105) of total 139 PG degree medallists are women and 84% (84) of total 100 undergraduate degree gold medallists are women.

As many as 409 PhD degrees will be awarded at the function, of which, 64.5% (264) will be conferred on female candidates. For postgraduate degrees, 278 of 357 awardees, amounting to 77.9%, will be women. For undergraduate degrees, 70.5% (62) of total 88 degrees will be awarded to women.

Last year, 497 PhD degrees were awarded, of which, 65.4% (325) were given to females; and 313 postgraduate degrees were given out of which 76.4% (239) were awarded to women. Of the total 72 degrees for UG courses, 86% (62) were for women and out of total 244 medallists last year, 80.7% (197) were women.

PU to also award DSc degree

This year, PU will award a Doctor of Science (DSc) degree to Manjit Kaur, who superannuated from PU’s department of physics. As per officials, this will be the first DSc degree awarded to a physics department faculty member in around 45 years. Kaur was involved in the discovery of the God Particle in 2012. Kaur has been engaged as a research investigator in CERN’s Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experiment, which is a part of the Large Hadron Collider. She was the team leader for the PU CMS experiment at Geneva, Switzerland, between 2017 and 2019.

Overall, 1,093 students will be honoured at the convocation that will be held at the PU Gymnasium Hall on Thursday evening. Of this, 918 students will be present for the function. As many as 150 PhD awardees and 35 gold medallists will not be able to make it to the function. Chancellor of the university and Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest.