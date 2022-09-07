Women’s commission seeks security for Sonali Phogat’s daughter
Nearly a fortnight after BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death in Goa, Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to director general of police (DGP), demanding security for her 15-year-old daughter.
In her letter, commission’s chairperson Renu Bhatia said that after Phogat’s death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestral property.
“After the death of her parents, it’s not only the obligation of her family to secure her, but also the responsibility of the Haryana police to do so. Till the murder probe is underway, security should be provided to her. For investigation purposes, she has to frequent places, so the police should accompany her,” the letter reads.
Man beaten to death in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of stealing utensils: Police
Four men allegedly killed a 26-year-old man over suspicion of stealing utensils in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. Inspector general of police, Surguja Range, Ajay Yadav said the incident took place in Bataikala village under Kansabel police station of Jashpur district on Monday evening. When Budhan returned, he found that four utensils were missing from his house, the police official said.
With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-day visit to Hisar, which begins on Wednesday, is part of the Aam Aadmi Party ('s) determined bid to emerge as a strong alternative in Haryana. The Hisar visit of AAP's national convener comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.
Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.
Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport return to normal
As Bengaluru city's east and northern parts come to grips with inundated roads, uprooted trees, heavy traffic congestion and incessant rain, some daily life activities seem to be coming back to normalcy, including flight operations at the city's Kempegowda International Airport. News agency PTI reported that several flights at KIA were affected by torrential rain in the city on Sunday, with some being diverted to other cities, while some were delayed.
IT raids at Rajasthan home minister Rajendra Yadav’s premises: Report
The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at premises of serving Rajasthan's minister of state for home and higher education, Rajendra Yadav. The raids are being conducted at multiple locations including Kotputli, his assembly constituency, and business premises in Uttarakhand. Yadav and his family have a business of packing material and food products such as wheat flour and pulses.
