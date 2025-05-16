Women’s panel chairperson visits Ashoka University

Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia on Thursday visited the campus of Ashoka University in connection with the recent comments made by an associate professor on his social media accounts regarding Operation Sindoor. Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia on Thursday visited the campus of Ashoka University in connection with the recent comments made by an associate professor on his social media accounts regarding Operation Sindoor. (HT File)

The visit comes a day after the academic Ali Khan Mahmudabad was to personally appear before the commission at its Panchkula office after being summoned but did not.

Bhatia with her team reached the university but Mahmudabad did not meet them after which he has been summoned to the commission again on May 23, sources said.

Earlier, Mahmudabad, in his public statement, had said that his lawyers submitted a detailed reply to the commission, which to his surprise “was overreaching its jurisdiction” and also termed the summons as “a new form of censorship”.

Meanwhile, the university said that its officials apprised the visiting team that the case has been referred to a committee for examining the matter and appropriate action will be taken based on the committee’s recommendations.

“The faculty member’s statements were made independently and in his individual capacity. These statements do not represent the views of the university,” Ashoka University said in a statement.