Won’t allow Pak agenda to ruin J&K: PM Modi

Accusing the Congress and the National Conference (NC) of being in cahoots with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said every single vote to the two parties would be a vote to implement their “divisive” agenda of bringing back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, reiterated that “no power on earth can bring back Article 370”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for J&K assembly elections at Katra in Reasi district Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally here ahead of second phase polls on September 25, the PM said, “Every single vote to the Congress and the NC would take these parties closer to implement their divisive agenda. Their manifestos talk about bringing back Article 370, which in other words mean they want to bring back violence and bloodbath. I am saying loud and clear that we will not allow Pakistan to run its agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Notably, the NC and the Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM further said there has been no excitement among the people in Jammu and Kashmir for the three dynastic parties — the NC, the Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“However, there has been sheer excitement in a neighbouring country. Pakistan is on cloud nine over the alliance between Congress and National Conference. Pakistan’s defence minister is very happy over their (NC, Congress) manifestos and has openly supported it. Their defence minister says that Pakistan is on same page with NC and Congress over Article 370 and 35-A,” he said.

“Pakistan itself has spilled the beans. Congress and NC want to pursue a Pakistani agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, an agenda which ruined generations and spilled blood of the innocent people here. For decades, Congress and NC did what suited Pakistan, the godfather of terrorism,” said Modi.

Pakistan defence minister Khwaja Asif’s remarks to a Pakistani journalist on Article 370 have kicked up a political row.

The BJP has slammed the Congress-NC alliance for allegedly toeing Pak’s agenda in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

“Modi is telling them loudly that we would never allow the Pakistani agenda and no power on earth can bring back Article 370”, he asserted.

On August 5, 2019, Modi led BJP government revoked Article 370 and 35-A that guaranteed special status to the region.

J&K to be granted statehood soon

The PM also reassured the people that his government would restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir soon. “On this sacred land of Mata Vaishno Devi ji, I reassure you that J&K will be made a state again. And, this is not a poll promise. We have announced it in the parliament,” he said.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP, he said, “These elections will decide the future of Jammu and Kashmir. To take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development and peace, you have to ensure that sun sets over three dynastic families of NC, Congress and PDP, who only gave wounds to you.”

The PM also tried to strike an emotional chord with the people of Katra when he recalled how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly insulted Hinduism during his visit abroad.

“You must have heard what he said about our gods and goddesses. He said there are no Bhagwan in Hindu religion. Is it not an insult of our gods and shouldn’t he get punished for this,” he asked.

Modi went on to claim that the Congress does so deliberately. “They do it deliberately because of naxal ideology they have imported from other countries. Today, Congress is in the grip of this naxal ideology. Therefore, you have to be careful of them. This naxal ideology in the Congress also attacked Dogra heritage,” he said while recalling how Rahul Gandhi allegedly insulted Dogra kings.

The PM noted that it was the BJP government that announced a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

“Congress, NC and PDP will never do welfare for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. These three parties have ruined the future of the youth here. Their sins didn’t burn Kashmir alone but also Jammu and enemies across the border took the benefit,” he said.

The PM claimed that following revocation of Article 370, terrorism and separatism were continually getting weakened and the region was on the path of everlasting peace.

“With your cooperation J&K will be free of terrorism,” he said and appealed to the people to press the button of lotus on the polling day.

Modi also praised village defence guards for their contribution in fighting against terrorism and said that his government was mulling an increase in their facilities.