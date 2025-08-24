Won’t let any beneficiary suffer: Punjab CM Mann slams Centre over ‘ration card cuts’

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has alleged that the BJP-led central government is engaged in “ration chori” by attempting to cancel over 8 lakh ration cards in the state, a move that he says would deprive around 55 lakh Punjabis of their food security benefits. BJP has always done drama in the name of providing facilities to people. We oppose this decision taken against the people of Punjab who feed the entire country, said the Punjab chief minister. (HT)

The chief minister expressed his firm opposition to the Centre’s decision and vowed that no cardholder in Punjab would lose their entitlement while he remains in office.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Mann revealed that the central government had recently issued a directive to Punjab authorities suggesting the removal of 8,02,493 ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). He said the Centre has cited the failure of these beneficiaries to complete the know your customer (KYC) requirements, and as a result, they will be struck off the Public Distribution System (PDS) list by September 30.

Mann argued that this decision would impact not just the affected ration cardholders but their families as well. With an estimated four members per family, he claimed that nearly 32 lakh people would lose access to subsidised wheat, which is provided under the NFSA.

“There are 1.53 crore beneficiaries in Punjab, but the BJP-led government has conspired to discontinue free rations for at least 55 lakh poor people in the state,” Mann said.

“The Centre had already stopped ration benefits for 23 lakh people in July this year, citing KYC non-compliance, and now they are threatening to cut off another 32 lakh starting next month,” the CM said, accusing the Centre of attempting to strip the rights of the poor under the guise of administrative requirements. He also criticised the criteria used by the central government to determine who would lose their ration cards, which includes factors such as owning a four-wheeler, having a government job, or having landholdings or an income above specific thresholds.

‘Vote theft’ to ‘ration theft’

Mann launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of transitioning from “vote theft” to “ration theft”. He called the move especially unjust for a state like Punjab, which contributes significantly to the nation’s food grain production. “Punjab feeds the nation, and this is how they repay us — by taking food from the poor,” he said.

The CM emphasised that penalising an entire family based on the financial status or ownership of a single member — whether it’s owning a car, receiving a government job, or having small-scale landholdings — was an illogical and unfair measure. He also mocked the Centre for its inconsistency in policies, particularly highlighting the contradiction between its efforts to provide free gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana while simultaneously withdrawing food benefits for those in need.

“We will not allow the BJP to play politics with food. As long as I am the CM, I will ensure that not a single card in Punjab will be deleted,” Mann stated, vowing to protect the food rights of the people.

Mann further clarified that the Punjab government was taking steps to ensure the accurate verification of beneficiaries. He demanded a six-month window from the Centre to thoroughly review the lists of those who have been flagged for removal, assuring that no eligible person would lose access to free rations.

“I have already written to the Prime Minister and other central leaders asking for an extension of six months to verify the eligibility of beneficiaries properly,” Mann said, adding: “This is about safeguarding the rights of the poor and ensuring they are not wrongfully excluded from the system.”

Mann also warned the Centre that such moves would not succeed in Punjab, stating that the people of Punjab would not tolerate attempts to strip them of their legitimate rights. “Punjab is not a beggar state. We will not allow anyone to take away our rights. The Union government must stop its attack on the poor,” he asserted.

Privacy concerns over BJP’s camps

Responding to the ongoing controversy surrounding the BJP’s outreach camps in Punjab, the CM said these camps, ‘BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar’, have been accused of illegally collecting personal data under the pretext of informing people about central welfare schemes.

Mann claimed that the BJP was collecting sensitive information such as Aadhaar, PAN details and phone numbers from the public. He criticised the BJP for breaching privacy and using this data for political gain, and said the AAP government would not allow such tactics in Punjab.

“BJP leaders are facing legal action because they are violating citizens’ privacy by collecting personal data without consent,” Mann said, adding: “We will not permit any such illegal activity in the state.”

‘BJP manipulating voter rolls’

The CM further accused the BJP of manipulating voter rolls and using underhanded methods to gain political advantage in several states. He assured that such efforts would be met with strong opposition in Punjab. “The BJP has already been exposed in other states for trying to manipulate voter rolls and using backdoor tactics. But these efforts will not work in Punjab,” Mann said.

Mann reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting the interests of the people of Punjab. He assured the public that no effort would be spared in ensuring the welfare and dignity of the state’s citizens. “We will fight for the rights of every Punjabi. We are committed to ensuring their well-being and will stand firm against any attempts to undermine it,” Mann added.