Woollens out as drizzle brings down mercury in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Contrary to expectations, the much-anticipated improvement in the air quality index (AQI) did not materialise and Ludhiana remained in the "very poor" category at 309

The city witnessed a sharp six degree drop in temperature after unexpected drizzle on Monday. The maximum temperature recorded at 21° C, down from 27° C degrees on Sunday, while the minimum plunged to 13.4° C, ushering in a cold spell for the city.

A commuter travelling during a foggy morning in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
A commuter travelling during a foggy morning in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Contrary to expectations, the much-anticipated improvement in the air quality index (AQI) did not materialise and the city remained in the “very poor” category at 309.

“Very light rain occurred at isolated places in the state. A fresh feeble Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from November 30, 2023. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees during the next three days in the state. Moderate to dense fog is likely to occur over some pockets on November 28 and 29, 2023 during morning hours in the state,” the weather report by the Chandigarh observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department read.

Explaining the impact of the impending weather change on residents, PK Kingra, head of the Climate Change and Agriculture Meteorological Department at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), stated, “The Western Disturbance-induced rain on Monday was feeble in nature; however, after the rain, the temperature will see a change of two degrees.”

“The minimum temperature will fall by two degrees, and the fog, currently light in the region, will switch to a moderate level,” he added.

