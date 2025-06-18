Work on PGI’s Sarangpur MBBS college to begin by year-end

Work on the much-awaited 100-bedded MBBS medical college in Sarangpur is expected to begin by year-end, Dr Vivek Lal, director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, shared on Tuesday. PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal interacting with media on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The hospital has sent the detailed project report of the ₹987-crore Sarangpur project, which will also include an Advanced Cancer Institute, a Trauma Centre and outpatient departments (OPDs) for 16,000 patients, to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Dr Lal said while addressing a press conference at Kairon block.

PGIMER had received approval for the Sarangpur project by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the premier medical institute, in May.

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who had chaired the meeting, had then directed PGIMER to prepare and submit a detailed project report (DPR) to the health ministry.

“I am confident that the foundation stone for the medical college will be laid by the end of this year. The government is very keen to increase the number of MBBS seats. Sarangpur college will enrol 100 students, and offer hostels and other facilities,” Dr Lal.

Speaking later to HT, he revealed that once work begins, the entire multi-crore project should be ready in three to four years.

The project is aimed at significantly expanding the institute’s healthcare and training infrastructure in the region. So far, PGIMER has only offered postgraduate courses, such as MD and MS, while MBBS seats in Chandigarh are available only at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

PGIMER had first announced plans to develop health facilities in Sarangpur in 2017 to ease patient load. Initially, the proposal involved shifting trauma, cancer, and kidney transplant services to the 50-acre site.

After obtaining land possession on lease from the UT administration in 2021, the proposal was revised to include a new MBBS college, Advanced Cancer Institute, Trauma Centre and OPDs. But only the boundary wall has been constructed since 2022.

PGIMER has also set the ball rolling for an all-weather swimming pool for staff and students, a Trolley Way to streamline patient transfers between high-traffic blocks and a Doctors’ Cafeteria on the fourth floor of Block A.

MORE PROJECTS PICKING UP SPEED

Advanced Neuroscience Centre: Launch by Sept

Dr Vivek Lal detailed that the ₹284-crore Advanced Neurosciences Centre had been delayed due to the health ministry declining the machine procurement proposal over budget constraints.

“A fresh proposal is being worked upon and we plan to start the OPD services by September first week,” he added.

In the works since October 2019, the 300-bedded centre will offer treatment for neurological and neuroscience disorders, including critical and emergency services. The top floor will house 11 operation theatres for cerebrovascular surgery, skull base surgery and spinal functional neurosurgery, among other services.

Advanced Mother and Childcare Centre: Launch by Jan 2026

For the launch of the ₹182-crore Advanced Mother and Childcare Centre, the institute is awaiting approval for creation of staff positions from central government’s department of expenditure. Machines have already been procured.

The centre, being constructed since March 2021, features six floors with two basements, housing 300 beds for obstetrics, newborns, neonatal care, a Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), six modular operation theatres, high-risk maternity units and a human milk bank.

Multi-level parking: Launch by November

Hanging fire for a decade, the long-delayed multi-level parking building is expected to be ready by November. Located opposite the New OPD building, the 800-car parking has missed several deadlines despite the rising parking chaos on the campus. The project, with a budget of around ₹50 crore, had received approval from the Standing Finance Committee in 2015.