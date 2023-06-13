Panchkula: Worker sets mason’s bike ablaze after being denied keys

A worker has been booked for allegedly setting ablaze the bike of a mason after reportedly being denied the keys of the two-wheeler. At about 2 am when the complainant woke up to relive himself he saw his motorcycle burning and the accused standing close by. (Stock photo)

The complainant, Ram Gopal of Chota Trilokpur village, in his complaint said he works as a mason and is presently constructing a room in Shani Dev temple in Sector 21.

On June 10, both him and the accused Sandeep stayed back because of work. During dinner the accused asked for the keys of his bike to which he refused and went to sleep. At about 2 am when he woke up to urinate he saw his motorcycle burning and Sandeep standing close by.

A complaint has been registered under section 427(causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 435(fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code in police station Sector 5.

