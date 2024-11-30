Menu Explore
World Bank to give Haryana 2,498 crore for clean air project

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2024 09:08 AM IST

The World Bank (WB) has committed to providing 2,498 crore loan to support Haryana clean air project, Haryana government said on Friday after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting with the WB representatives here.

Haryana chief inister Nayab Singh Saini holds a meeting with the World Bank delegation, at civil secretariat in Chandigarh on Friday. (Nayab Saini /X)
Claiming that Haryana will become a pollution free State by 2030, the state government said that the “Haryana Clean Air Project” initiative is aimed at enhancing sustainable development in the state and improving air quality.

“With a total project investment of 3,647 crore, the World Bank has committed to providing a loan of 2,498 crore to support the implementation of the project,” an official spokesperson said.

The Haryana government will contribute 1,066 crore, and an additional 83 crore has been allocated as a grant. This funding will be directed towards initiatives such as air pollution control measures, sustainable urban development, and the promotion of cleaner technologies.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude to the World Bank for its continued support, emphasising the importance of these projects for the state’s growth and sustainability. “These initiatives will not only improve the quality of life for our citizens but will also set Haryana on a path to becoming a leader in technology, water management, and environmental sustainability,” said Saini.

The Haryana government further said that the state will soon be a home to a global artificial intelligence (AI) centre with the assistance of the World Bank and that the proposal to set up global AI centre was discussed with the World Bank team.

The spokesperson said that World Bank’s country director for India, Auguste Koume, stated that Haryana holds immense potential for economic growth. Due to its proximity to the national capital, Delhi, Haryana attracts foreign investors, making it a preferred destination for investment. He praised the Haryana government for the Clean Air Project and assured full cooperation from the World Bank.

