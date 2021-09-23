World Car-Free Day: Haryana to offer subsidy for promoting e-vehicles

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday to promote the use of e-vehicles, the state government has decided to give subsidy to people purchasing such vehicles.

The state government has also formulated a vehicle-scrap policy for discontinuation of vehicles older than the prescribed period in the national capital region (NCR), Khattar said while interacting with the media after inaugurating an awareness exhibition of e-vehicles organised at the civil secretariat here on the occasion of World Car-Free Day.

Earlier in the morning, Khattar came to the secretariat riding a bicycle along with ministers, legislators, chairmen, senior officers and personal staff.

In the afternoon, he returned to his residence by an e-scooter, and again came to the office by e-scooter to chair the cabinet meeting.

Khattar called upon people to take a pledge to adopt a car-pool system, to travel on foot, or use bicycle to commute to nearby places.

The CM also visited the exhibition of e-scooters and e-cars manufactured by various automakers which were displayed at Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh.