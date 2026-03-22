World Down Syndrome Day: Parents beam with pride as special kids take centre stage at Chandigarh play

The Smiling Dandelion Foundation, in association with Discover Ability Special School and the Down Syndrome Federation of India, organised a play with specially-abled children to mark World Down Syndrome Day at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, on Saturday. The production, directed by Shuchi Gupta, featured 35 children and young adults with intellectual disabilities as the majority cast. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

During the event, parents of the special kids beamed with pride as they saw their children take centre stage to perform the play, “Andher Nagari Chaupat Raja”. The production stood out as a rare art piece featuring persons with intellectual disabilities on the stage.

The production, directed by Shuchi Gupta, featured 35 children and young adults with intellectual disabilities as the majority cast, delivering a full-length classical Hindi play to a captivated audience. The event was graced by Madhavi Kataria, state commissioner for persons with disabilities, as chief guest.

Sharing her vision, Shivani Dhillon, founder of Smiling Dandelion Foundation, said, “This production was a dream come true. I wanted to challenge biases, change perceptions, and highlight abilities rather than limitations. We believed in them and they delivered beyond expectations.”

Hailed as a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the performance stood as a powerful testament to the potential of inclusive arts, bringing together individuals with intellectual disabilities and their peers to create a compelling and memorable theatrical experience. Parents rehearsed with their children at home for over a month, supported by virtual sessions, and 15 days of intensive in-person practice.

Teacher Indu Bala Keswani added that witnessing the participants’ confidence and hidden talents unfold was deeply moving. Maninder Kaur, a parent, shared, “Watching my daughter portray Kallu Baniya was a mesmerising, once-in-a-lifetime experience. It felt like watching her truly shine.”